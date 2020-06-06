OF: Ryan Perkins, Francis Howell

Graduation year: 2016
A three-time All-Metro selection, Perkins helped lead the Vikings to the Class 5 state championship his senior season. He hit .376 and slugged .693 as a senior for the Vikings. Perkins scored 22 times, hit five home runs and totaled 43 RBI. As a junior, he hit .495, slugged .703 with 36 runs scored. In four seasons at Murray State, Perkins hit .269, scored 144 runs, hit 34 home runs and had 129 RBI in 183 games (174 starts).
