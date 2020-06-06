OF: Ryan Perkins, Francis Howell
0 comments

OF: Ryan Perkins, Francis Howell

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
Ryan Perkins • Francis Howell baseball

Ryan Perkins, Francis Howell baseball

Graduation year: 2016

A three-time All-Metro selection, Perkins helped lead the Vikings to the Class 5 state championship his senior season. He hit .376 and slugged .693 as a senior for the Vikings. Perkins scored 22 times, hit five home runs and totaled 43 RBI. As a junior, he hit .495, slugged .703 with 36 runs scored. In four seasons at Murray State, Perkins hit .269, scored 144 runs, hit 34 home runs and had 129 RBI in 183 games (174 starts).

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports