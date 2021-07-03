OF: Sam Maddox, senior, Francis Howell

Signed with Western Illinois. Also a basketball standout, Maddox helped lead the Vikings to 29 victories, a GAC South Division title and appearance in the Class 6 quarterfinals. He posted a .387 batting average with a .510 on-base percentage. He also slugged .538 and led the Vikings in triples (5) and runs scored (45). Maddox also picked up 30 RBI for a high-powered Howell offense and led the team in stolen bases with 35. A first team Class 6 all-state pick by Missouri High School Baseball Coaches Association.