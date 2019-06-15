Subscribe for 99¢
Colin Bergmann, CBC

Colin Bergmann, CBC baseball

St. Louis University signee helped guide Cadets to a district championship and a 21-win season. The power-hitting right-hander led CBC with a .446 batting average and a .967 slugging percentage. He also was tied for the area lead in home runs with 11 and collected a team-high 39 RBI and scored 41 times.