David Olejnik, St. Louis Patriots baseball

Western Illinois signee was one of the top hitters in the area and helped Patriots claim Homeschool World Series Association Division II bracket title. Olejnik hit for a .480 batting average and .929 slugging percentage. He had nine home runs, nine triples, 12 doubles and led the area with 57 RBI. He also scored 52 runs.