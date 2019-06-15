Western Illinois signee was one of the top hitters in the area and helped Patriots claim Homeschool World Series Association Division II bracket title. Olejnik hit for a .480 batting average and .929 slugging percentage. He had nine home runs, nine triples, 12 doubles and led the area with 57 RBI. He also scored 52 runs.
