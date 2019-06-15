Helped lead the Knights to their first 20-win season since 2011 and first regional championship since 2012 before losing in a Class 2A sectional final. The right-hander led Mater Dei with a .530 batting average, seven home runs and 33 RBI. He also had a 3-1 pitching record with a 2.10 ERA in six games started.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Nienhaus edges St. Joseph's teammate Rallo to win inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational
-
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Belleville East's Krausz ready to take next step
-
Area girls soccer rankings, final