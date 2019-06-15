Subscribe for 99¢
Drew Dant, Mater Dei

Drew Dant, Mater Dei baseball

Helped lead the Knights to their first 20-win season since 2011 and first regional championship since 2012 before losing in a Class 2A sectional final. The right-hander led Mater Dei with a .530 batting average, seven home runs and 33 RBI. He also had a 3-1 pitching record with a 2.10 ERA in six games started.