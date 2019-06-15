The Missouri State commit helped lead the Tigers to a Class 4A state championship. He had a .377 batting average with a .667 slugging percentage. He had four home runs and 25 RBI from the leadoff position.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Nienhaus edges St. Joseph's teammate Rallo to win inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational
-
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Belleville East's Krausz ready to take next step
-
Area girls soccer rankings, final