P: Ben Lovell, Westminster
P: Ben Lovell, Westminster

Graduation year: 2013

Lovell was a big reason why Westminster won four consecutive state championships. He started and won both the 2011 and 2012 state championship games in Class 3 and earned a three-inning save in 2013's Class 4 title game. A two-time first-team All-Metro selection in 2012 and 2013. Lovell posted a 29-1 record, struck out 214 batters, picked up 11 complete games and held an earned run average under 2.00 all three seasons — going 19-0 his last two seasons. Went on to pitch at Belmont and Maryville.

