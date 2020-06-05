P: Brian Howard, SLUH

Graduation year: 2013
The 2013 All-Metro pitcher of the year was a stalwart for the Billikens. Howard picked up eight wins on the mound as a senior and posted a staggering .60 ERA in 70 innings while striking out 89. In three seasons, he posted a 25-4 record with 195 strikeouts, only walking 51. As a sophomore, he was a perfect 10-0 with a 1.54 ERA. Helped SLUH reach the state quarterfinal round three successive seasons. Before being drafted in the eighth round of the 2017 Major League Baseball Draft by the Oakland Athletics, Howard recorded a 26-5 record and a 3.46 ERA for TCU. In 2019, Howard was 8-9 with 144 1/3 innings pitched for the Athletics' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.
