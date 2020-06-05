P: Bryan Hudson, Alton
Bryan Hudson, Alton baseball

Graduation year: 2015

The 2015 All-Metro player of the year, Hudson compiled a 10-2 record with six complete games during his senior season. He also punched out 152 batters, posted a .50 ERA and a .900 WHIP. A three-year starter for Alton, he picked up 25 wins on the mound, a collective 1.06 ERA, threw 13 complete games and struck out 322 batters over three seasons. In addition to his pitching prowess, the 6-foot-8 southpaw was a force at the plate, batting .436 with a .782 slugging percentage and 49 RBI his senior season. Hudson was drafted in the third round in the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft by the Chicago Cubs and has spent four seasons in their minor league system.

