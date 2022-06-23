 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
P: Dane Bjorn, junior, Lindbergh

A strikeout artist who helped Flyers finish fourth in Class 6 state tournament. University of Tennessee commit recorded 104 strikeouts while picking up five wins and three complete games. Had a 1.70 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched and notched a 0.86 WHIP. Limited batters to just a .151 batting average.

