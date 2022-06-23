P: Dane Bjorn, junior, Lindbergh

A strikeout artist who helped Flyers finish fourth in Class 6 state tournament. University of Tennessee commit recorded 104 strikeouts while picking up five wins and three complete games. Had a 1.70 ERA in 61 2/3 innings pitched and notched a 0.86 WHIP. Limited batters to just a .151 batting average.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today