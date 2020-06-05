P: Daniel Lloyd, Edwardsville
P: Daniel Lloyd, Edwardsville

Graduation year: 2015

The 2015 All-Metro pitcher of the year was 19-0 for the Tigers in his two-year career. As a senior, he posted a 10-0 record with a .57 earned run average and struck out 61. His .92 WHIP and two complete games helped guide the Tigers to a 35-2 record and the Class 4A sectional semifinal round in 2015. As a junior, Lloyd was 9-0 with 69 strikeouts and a .71 ERA. Went on to pitch for Parkway College and Southeast Missouri State.

