University of Missouri signee posted a 9-2 record and helped lead Jaguars to GAC South title before falling in district final. Recovered from a labrum injury that kept him from pitching as a junior, Wissler recorded 86 strikeouts in 60 2/3 innings and posted a 1.62 earned run average. The 6-foot left-hander recorded a .94 WHIP with two complete games and one shutout. He also recorded a .417 batting average with 31 RBI and scored 37 runs while stealing 26 bases. The GAC South player of the year.