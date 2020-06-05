P: Devin Williams, Hazelwood West

Graduation year: 2013
A second-round draft pick out of high school by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2013 Major League draft, Williams showed off his stuff while at Hazelwood West. A first-team All-Metro selection after his senior season, when he was 6-2 on the hill with a 1.15 earned run average in 55 innings pitched. He also threw five complete games while striking out 101 batters and only walking 28. Also batted .380 with three home runs and 19 RBI for a district championship team. He was the highest area draft pick out of high school in the decade. Made his MLB debut on August 7, 2019, with the Brewers.
