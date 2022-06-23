 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

P: Dominic Voegele, junior, Columbia

  • 0
Dominic Voegele, Columbia

Dominic Voegele, Columbia baseball

Helped lead Eagles to a third-place finish in the Class 2A state tournament, the program’s best finish since winning a state title in 2007. His 113 strikeouts were the most for an area pitcher since Piasa Southwestern’s Collin Baumgartner had 117 in 2017. A three-sport athlete, Voegele went 9-3 with a 1.72 ERA in 65 innings pitched while giving up only 18 walks. When not on the mound, he played shortstop and held a .393 batting average with 33 RBI and three home runs.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News