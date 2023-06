University of Mississippi signee posted a 6-1 record in seven games started. Had a 1.94 ERA in 36 innings pitched, led team with 60 strikeouts, posted a 0.94 WHIP and limited opponents to a .158 batting average. Also led team with the bat with 47 RBI and eight home runs to lead Griffins to 32 wins. His .837 slugging percentage was tops on the team and is second in program history to Jackson Rodgers' .880 in 2022.