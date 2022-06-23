 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
P: Gannon Burns, junior, Edwardsville

The right-handed junior and St. Xavier commit helped pitch Tigers to their fourth state championship and second in three seasons. Posted an 8-1 record with three complete games and a 1.93 ERA in 58 innings pitched, 52 strikeouts and 1.10 WHIP.

