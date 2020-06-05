P: Jordan Smith, Westminster

Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 All-Metro pitcher of the year helped throw Westminster to its fourth consecutive state championship as a senior, the program's most recent title. During that campaign, Smith went a perfect 10-0 with a 1.53 ERA in 59 2/3 innings pitched. He struck out 71 batters while allowing opponents to just a .151 batting average. Also batted .440 with 29 RBI and 22 stolen bases.
