Posted a 7-1 record on the mound with a 1.52 ERA in 50 2/3 innings pitched as West reached the Class 4 quarterfinals. Out of the 32 hits allowed, only five were for extra bases. Led the Warriors with 80 strikeouts and carried a 0.87 WHIP. Offensively, led West with 18 RBI and posted a .318 batting average. GAC North player of the year.