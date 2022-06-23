 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
P: Josh Newell, senior, St. Charles West

Future Lindenwood hurler helped the Warriors to another district title while going 5-1 on the mound. Posted a 2.25 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched and led team with 79 strikeouts while only walking nine.

