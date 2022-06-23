P: Josh Newell, senior, St. Charles West

Future Lindenwood hurler helped the Warriors to another district title while going 5-1 on the mound. Posted a 2.25 ERA in 46 2/3 innings pitched and led team with 79 strikeouts while only walking nine.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today