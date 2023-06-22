The future Evansville Purple Ace went 8-0 in eight games started and helped the Jaguars win the Gateway Athletic Conference South Division title and reach a Class 6 district final. The southpaw had a .89 ERA in 55 innings and led the team with 86 strikeouts. He only gave up eight walks and had a .69 WHIP. Deverman held opponents to a .154 batting average and gave up only nine extra-base hits. From March 25 to April 26, Deverman had five consecutive games of 10 or more strikeouts. In his final game, a district semifinal, Deverman picked up his fourth complete game, giving up one run in seven innings and striking out 10.