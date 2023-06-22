The St. Louis University signee helped power the Tigers to their second consecutive Class 4A state championship. Geggus was at his best in the super-sectional round against Oswego East. The lefty threw six strong innings, which included retiring 11 in a row from the first through fifth inning. In 12 games started, Geggus was a perfect 10-0 and recorded 71 strikeouts while giving up 27 walks over 49 innings pitched. His 2.14 ERA was the second on the team a year removed from an injury that only allowed him to pitch 20 innings as a junior.