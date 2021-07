The University of Arkansas signee was the only area pitcher who didn’t yield an earned run all season. He was the first area pitcher to achieve that feat since St. James’ Evan Grayson in 2017. In 34 1/3 innings, Moten posted a 5-1 record and picked up one complete game while leading the Wildcats in strikeouts with 66. He limited opponents to a .124 batting average and only walked 15. Co-Metro League player of the year.