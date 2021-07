Led the Jaguars with 10 victories and helped pitch them to the program’s second state final in the last five years before falling in Class 6 title game. Hargraves pitched 65 innings and picked up four complete games while posting a 1.72 earned run average. He held opponents to just a .185 batting average and collected 80 strikeouts. All-around standout also batted .324 with 10 RBI. Signed with Jefferson College.