P: Tanner Houck, Collinsville
P: Tanner Houck, Collinsville

Graduation year: 2014

A future first-round draft pick by the Boston Red Sox, Houck showed a glimpse of what he would become at Collinsville. Houck was a third-team All-Metro selection after his senior campaign, where he went 6-3 on the mound with 113 strikeouts in 65 innings. He also threw seven complete games and posted a 1.72 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP for the Kahoks. After three seasons at the University of Missouri, Houck was the 24th overall selection in the 2017 Major League draft. He was promoted to the Triple-A roster in 2019. Houck originally was drafted out of high school in the 12th round by Toronto but opted to attend Mizzou.

