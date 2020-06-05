P: Trevor Richards, Mater Dei

Graduation year: 2011
The future major-league pitcher showed off his all-around game at Mater Dei before heading off to the pros. Richards, a 2011 first-team All-Metro selection, went 9-1 as a senior for the Knights with a 1.07 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched. He also collected 92 strikeouts and only walked 11 with a 0.68 WHIP. Pitched four seasons for NCAA Division II Drury University, then for the Gateway Grizzlies in the independent Frontier League before getting signed by the Miami Marlins in 2016. Richards made his major-league debut in 2018 with the Marlins and now pitches for the Tampa Bay Rays after a 2019 trade.
