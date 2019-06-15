When the lights were the brightest, the senior left-hander shined. Carried a 7-1 record with a minuscule 0.78 ERA and led the team with 46 strikeouts. In 21 postseason innings pitched, he didn't allow a run and struck out 16 and picked up three complete-game wins.
Most popular
-
Robinson sets Under-18 400-meter world record at Great Southwest Classic
-
All-Metro girls soccer co-players of the year: Strong bond between Larson, Bindbeutel paves way to St. Dominic's first title in six years
-
Nienhaus edges St. Joseph's teammate Rallo to win inaugural St. Louis Junior Invitational
-
All-Metro spring softball player of the year: Belleville East's Krausz ready to take next step
-
Area girls soccer rankings, final