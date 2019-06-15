The imposing right-hander led the Mustangs to their first Class 5 state title game appearance with an 8-1 record. The Rutgers signee posted a 1.96 ERA over 39 1-3 innings pitched and struck out 50 at the head of deep Mustangs pitching rotation. He held opponents to a .224 batting average and a .237 slugging percentage.
