Kyle Potthoff, Marquette

The imposing right-hander led the Mustangs to their first Class 5 state title game appearance with an 8-1 record. The Rutgers signee posted a 1.96 ERA over 39 1-3 innings pitched and struck out 50 at the head of deep Mustangs pitching rotation. He held opponents to a .224 batting average and a .237 slugging percentage.