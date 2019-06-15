The junior right-hander helped guide the Golden Griffins to the Class 5 state quarterfinals by posting a 7-2 record with a staggering 0.57 ERA. He allowed five earned runs over 61 innings pitched and collected 53 strikeouts while leading a restocked Vianney team to a 27-win campaign. He also held opponents to just a .145 batting average.
