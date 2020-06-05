Pitcher of the decade: Luke Mann, Vianney

Graduation year: 2018
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection, Mann did it all for the Golden Griffins. The 2018 All-Metro and Missouri Gatorade player of the year posted a perfect 10-0 record on the mound that season as Vianney marched to the Class 5 state championship. In a team-high 70 1/3 innings pitched, he struck out 102 batters and posted a 1.09 ERA as a senior. He had a .88 WHIP and limited opponents to a .163 batting average with four complete games. During his career at Vianney, he collected 30 wins, struck out 283 batters and tossed 10 complete games. He also hit .513 with 12 home runs and 61 RBI in his senior campaign. Now plays for the University of Missouri.
