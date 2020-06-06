Player of the decade: Tate Matheny, OF, Westminster

Graduation year: 2012
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection and one of the area's best hitters of the decade, Matheny was the 2012 All-Metro player of the year after posting a .610 batting average, a .705 on-base percentage and a 1.260 slugging percentage as the Wildcats won their second of four consecutive state championships. He had 11 home runs, 11 triples, 10 doubles and totaled 51 RBI with 25 stolen bases as a senior. Hit .526 with 156 RBI and 27 home runs over four seasons. Son of Mike Matheny, manager of the Cardinals from 2012-18 and now with the Kansas City Royals, Tate was drafted in the fourth round by the Boston Red Sox after playing three seasons for Missouri State and reached Triple-A Pawtucket last season.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.