The co-Gateway Athletics Conference South Division player of the year helped the Vikings to a 29-9 season, a conference title and a berth in the Class 6 quarterfinals. Lindenwood signee was 7-1 on the mound with 63 strikeouts, 10 walks and five complete games in 55 1/3 innings pitched. Also hit .390 with 22 RBI, 16 doubles and team-leading 24 walks along with 18 stolen bases.