Penn State signee did a little bit of everything for the Mustangs on the way to a Class 6 district final. Throneberry posted a .385 batting average, .491 on-base percentage and slugged .725. He led Marquette with seven home runs and drove in 27. He picked up eight doubles and scored 26 times. On the mound, he posted a 6-2 record with a 1.91 ERA in 51 1/3 innings pitched. He picked up five complete games and led Marquette with 63 strikeouts.