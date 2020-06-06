UT: Alex Winkelman, Crystal City
UT: Alex Winkelman, Crystal City

Graduation year: 2012

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Winkelman was a steady presence in the Crystal City lineup for three years. He hit .486 with a .611 slugging percentage and was 8-1 on the mound with a .99 ERA and 115 strikeouts during his senior season. He went on to post a 14-9 record with a 4.51 ERA and 204 strikeouts at Southeast Missouri State before being drafted in the 21st round by the Houston Astros in 2015.

