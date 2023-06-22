UT: Austin Brown, senior, Triad By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three-year standout went 9-1 in 10 games started with eight complete games. Posted a .80 ERA in 70 innings pitched and led the Knights with 108 strikeouts. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro baseball third team