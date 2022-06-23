UT: Brett Norfleet, junior, Francis Howell

The power-hitting right-hander and University of Missouri commit led the Vikings with nine home runs and 54 RBI. He posted a .451 batting average with a .885 slugging percentage. The first baseman also picked up seven stolen bases and committed only seven errors in 42 games as Howell finished third in the Class 6 state tournament.
