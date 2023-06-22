The lefty was instrumental in helping the Vikings earn successive Class 6 state trophies, a runner-up finish this season after a third-place showing in 2022. Nepute played in the outfield when he wasn't on the mound and collected 16 RBI as a batter. It was on the mound that the San Jacinto Junior College signee shined, posting an 11-1 record in 12 starts. He had five complete games and a 1.87 ERA in 71 innings pitched. Against one of the top schedules in the area, he totaled 80 strikeouts and a 1.08 WHIP while holding opponents to a .209 batting average. He only committed two errors in the field in 38 chances.