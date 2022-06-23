UT: Conner McDonald, senior, Festus

Led the Class 5 runner-up in RBI (39), slugging percentage (.633) and home runs (4). Infielder posted a .367 batting average and collected 33 hits as the Tigers equaled highest finish in program history.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Paul Halfacre
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today