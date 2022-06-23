 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UT: Conner McDonald, senior, Festus

Led the Class 5 runner-up in RBI (39), slugging percentage (.633) and home runs (4). Infielder posted a .367 batting average and collected 33 hits as the Tigers equaled highest finish in program history.

