UT: DJ Stewart, Westminster
0 comments

UT: DJ Stewart, Westminster

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2017

The 2017 All-Metro player of the year, Stewart batted .409 with a .511 on-base percentage and a .591 slugging percentage. He scored 37 runs and 35 RBI with 15 stolen bases as Westminster finished third in Class 4. The hard-throwing Stewart also posted an 8-1 pitching record with a .53 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched. Stewart was drafted out of high school in the 39th round by the Philadelphia Phillies and has spent three years in their minor-league system.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports