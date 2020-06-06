UT: DJ Stewart, Westminster

Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 All-Metro player of the year, Stewart batted .409 with a .511 on-base percentage and a .591 slugging percentage. He scored 37 runs and 35 RBI with 15 stolen bases as Westminster finished third in Class 4. The hard-throwing Stewart also posted an 8-1 pitching record with a .53 ERA in 66 1/3 innings pitched. Stewart was drafted out of high school in the 39th round by the Philadelphia Phillies and has spent three years in their minor-league system.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.