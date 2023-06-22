UT: Grant Trentmann, senior, Washington By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 22, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Right-hander had a .59 ERA in 71 innings pitched. Posted an 8-2 record in 12 games started and led team with 95 strikeouts, limiting opponents to a .123 batting average. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro baseball third team