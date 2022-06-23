UT: Joseph Mendiola, junior, Belleville East

Corner infielder led Lancers with a .450 batting average and 36 RBI as they won a regional title. Slugged .667 with three triples, 12 doubles, two home runs. He's the first Lancers player to bat .450 or better and log more than 28 RBI since Drew Millas achieved the feat in 2016.
Paul Halfacre
