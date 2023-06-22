Helped lead the Hawks to their first baseball state championship since 2013 three months after leading the basketball team to its first state title. On the diamond, Hanvey had a .405 batting average with 22 RBI and a .488 slugging percentage with seven extra-base hits. He had 22 stolen bases to lead the team. In 12 starts, he posted a 10-3 record with a 2.88 ERA in 65 2-3 innings pitched. He totaled a team-high seven complete games with 44 strikeouts and had a team-best 1.26 WHIP while surrendering only 70 hits.