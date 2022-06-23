UT: Landon Geragosian, senior, Breese Central

The do-it-all Cougar posted a .409 batting average and tallied 36 RBI with one home run and three triples. Slugged .581 while manning shortstop. While on the mound, he led the team with eight wins and had a 1.78 ERA with 71 strikeouts in 55 innings pitched. Helped the Cougars win their first 18 games of the season.
Paul Halfacre
