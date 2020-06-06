UT: Sasha Kuebel, SLUH

Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 All-Metro pitcher of the year, Kuebel went 6-1 with a 1.98 ERA and 69 strikeouts. He also posted a .473 batting average, slugged .689 and scored 19 runs. He also hit two home runs and had 31 RBI as the Jr. Billikens reached the Class 4 quarterfinals. He posted a .360-plus batting average over three seasons and finished his career with 102 RBI and nine home runs. Kuebel went 14-13 in three years at the University of Iowa. He was drafted in the 38th round by the Cardinals in 2014 and played three seasons in the minors.
