University of Indiana commit helped guide De Smet to the Class 5 championship, the program's first since state title 2000. Right-hander did a bit of everything for the Spartans as he carried a .338 batting average and a .437 slugging percentage. Limited Rock Bridge to one run in 7 2-3 innings in a quarterfinal upset victory. Had 3-4 pitching record against a rugged schedule with a 1.93 ERA and 35 strikeouts.
