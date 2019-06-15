Helped guide the Knights to the Class 4 championship, which was the first state title in program history. Mayer had a .376 batting average and two home runs with 21 RBI and had a 6-0 pitching record with a 2.40 ERA. Pitched 13 1-3 innings in three postseason games, including complete-game victory in title game.
