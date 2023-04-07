The Archdiocesan Activities Association player of the year. A 6-foot-6 forward, Rickman averaged 18.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game as the Knights posted a 24-5 record and reached a district final before losing 69-65 to Jefferson City, the eventual Class 5 third-place finisher.
Steve Overbey
