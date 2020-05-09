You are the owner of this article.
All-Decade boys basketball spotlight: Jones' all-around game made O'Fallon hard to beat
From the All-Decade boys basketball series
Roosevelt Jones

O'Fallon's Roosevelt Jones takes a shot as Edwardsville's Brendan Wheeler tries to block during the second half as Edwardsville takes on O'Fallon on Tuesday, March 9, 2010 at Belleville East high school. Emily Rasinski, Post-Dispatch

 Emily M Rasinski

It took 10 years, a bad back, a busted wrist, creaky knees and a whole lot of smack talk, but Roosevelt Jones finally found what eluded him his entire basketball career.

A jump shot.

“I wish I’d had it back in the day,” Jones said with a laugh. “I’d be making a couple million.”

Jones, 27, recently completed his third season on the coaching staff at Indiana University Kokomo, an NAIA program. Sometimes at practice, players can be fast and loose with their words, telling Jones what they’ll do against him one-on-one.

More often than not it ends poorly for them.

“Only one guy beat me,” Jones said. “I’d played three or four guys in a row and by the time I got to him my back was done.”

Injuries took a bite of out Jones at Butler University and derailed his professional aspirations. At O’Fallon Township High, however, he was an iron man. He played in every varsity game between his sophomore and senior seasons, 89 in all. In those three seasons, he led the Panthers in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He would have been the team leader in blocks all three years but Charles Joy finished the 2009 season with 18, two more than Jones.

When Jones graduated in 2011, he was third on O’Fallon’s all-time scoring list with 1,483 points, second in rebounds (918) and first in steals (240). For his career, Jones averaged 16.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals and more than a block per game.

An All-Decade first-team selection, Jones managed to do it without anything that resembled a natural jumper.

“He’d put the ball in the hole and you’d have no idea how it went in,” former Belleville West boys basketball coach Joe Muniz said. “He had an innate ability to score. He was the king of the floater.”

Even before the current era where 3-pointers are in and the midrange game is out, Jones was unique. At 6-foot-3 he was a point forward for the Panthers and would spend time on the perimeter. However, he was far from a threat behind the arc. For his career, Jones made 10 total 3-pointers, six of them as a sophomore.

Opponents would give him space to take jump shots all day. It was what happened after the shot went up that was trouble.

“Nine out of 10 times he didn’t hurt you with his first shot,” Muniz said. “It was his second and third chances that killed you.”

It got to the point Muniz gave whatever Maroons player was guarding Jones strict instructions to not go rebound. The other four guys would worry about the ball.

“The whole idea was to keep him from getting on the glass,” Muniz said.

It was an idea, one that didn’t work nearly as much as Muniz or anyone else hoped.

Jones showed his all-around game as a sophomore, but it took time to get acclimated to the varsity. The Panthers struggled mightily that season. O’Fallon started off with a five-game losing streak and lost eight of its first 10 games. It was a tumultuous winter within the team as it battled itself along with a strong Southwestern Conference. Jones kept quiet and let his play do the talking.

“I was just a sophomore, I couldn’t be a leader at the time,” Jones said.

O’Fallon finished 13-16 and was one-and-done in the regional round.

All the frustration and hard lessons learned as a sophomore helped Jones as he prepared for his junior season. The roster turned over, too. His childhood teammates were now on varsity and their play was intuitive. Their chemistry developed during marathon runs at the YMCA.

The Panthers showed just how different they were in a season-opening tournament. O’Fallon won the Washington Invitational in Washington, Illinois, as Jones powered his way to four consecutive double-doubles. He cemented his tournament MVP award with 25 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals as O’Fallon beat Little Rock Hall 81-80 in double-overtime in the championship game.

Roosevelt Jones

Butler forward Roosevelt Jones celebrates hitting the game-winning shot against Gonzaga in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2013, in Indianapolis. Butler won 64-63. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

O’Fallon won its first 12 games before it was edged by Cahokia 62-60. It won the next 11 before Belleville West smacked the Panthers 64-45. Muniz’s plan must have worked well that night as Jones finished with a season-low eight points and nine rebounds. It was the only game all season Jones finished both categories in single digits.

O’Fallon licked its wounds and finished strong. The Panthers won the Southwestern Conference, regional, sectional and super-sectional titles to make their second appearance in program history at the Class 4A state semifinals. At 30-2, they had the best record in school history when they lined up against powerhouse Chicago Simeon and then-standout sophomore Jabari Parker.

Jones went full beast mode. He scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. He hauled in 19 rebounds. Parker, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, finished with four points.

With the game tied at 32 in the fourth quarter, Simeon’s Brandon Spearman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to break it open as Simeon held on for a 48-42 win and went on to win the championship, the first of four consecutive 4A titles.

O’Fallon lost the third-place game and finished 30-4 but the stage was set for an encore. The Panthers would be returning much of their roster and they still had their iron man — Jones.

O’Fallon was outstanding that next season. It played Chaminade and fellow All-Decade first-teamer Bradley Beal in the showcase game of the inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout at Chaifetz Arena. Jones was his all-around impressive self as he had 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. But Beal was nearly unbeatable and dropped a season-high 44 points on O’Fallon in an 82-77 win. A lock-down defender much of his career, it still burns Jones his St. Louis Eagles' teammate torched him and the Panthers like that. 

"That was when if you touched Brad you got called for a foul," Jones said. "We talked trash the whole game." 

A year after handing out a copious amounts of beat downs in the Southwestern Conference, O’Fallon got everyone’s best shot in league play — East St. Louis in particular.

East Side finished 8-6 in the conference that season but won the home-and-home series with the Panthers by a combined three points. The Flyers scored a 74-72 victory at O’Fallon in the regular season finale. That was the night Jones’ cool demeanor cracked wide open in the locker room.

“I was really chewing my guys out for the first time,” Jones said. “East Side was our kryptonite.”

When the regional seeds were released, O’Fallon (20-6) was No. 1, Belleville East (21-6) was No. 2, Belleville West (17-7) was No. 3 and East St. Louis (20-8) was No. 4.

Round 3 between O’Fallon and East Side kicked off the playoffs. In front of a standing room only crowd at Belleville West, the two rivals went to war once again. The Flyers led 81-79 with mere seconds remaining and O’Fallon’s Michael Jackson was at the free-throw line. When his second attempt missed, Jones corralled the offensive rebound. Before he could put it back up, the buzzer sounded.

O’Fallon’s playoff run was done before it started.

Jones played four seasons at Butler. Coach Brad Stevens, now in his seventh season as the Boston Celtics coach, offered Jones a scholarship after a visit where Gordon Hayward, Sheldon Mack and the other Bulldogs at the time made their pitch. Jones accepted it on the spot.

He went on to become a fixture in the Butler program. Jones holds the record for most starts (134), he’s fourth in assists (464), fifth in rebounds (814) and eighth in steals (147). He’s No. 11 all-time with 1,533 career points and he tells people he scored all of them without hitting a jump shot.

Jones suffered the first major injury of his career prior to his sophomore season when he tore multiple ligaments in his hand minutes into an exhibition game in Australia. Over time, his knees started to bark. Jones’ back eventually made him pull the pin on his playing career after a second stint in the NBA’s G League. The chiropractor and the therapeutic massages weren’t enough to keep his hoop dreams alive.

“I was in pain 24-7,” Jones said. “I didn’t enjoy (basketball) as much. I didn’t want to be the guy with the heating pad.”

He’s managed to stay around the game as a coach. Jones never saw himself as a bench boss but it’s grown on him.

He gets his fair share of live action, too. When a rash of injuries hit the Kokomo squad, Jones laced up his shoes and joined the scout team. He relished not only busting up his guys but then making them run when they couldn’t stop him.

“I definitely was giving them buckets,” Jones said.

Especially with that jumper.

ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM

ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM

ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM

