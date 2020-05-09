All-Decade boys basketball spotlight: Jones' all-around game made O'Fallon hard to beat

It took 10 years, a bad back, a busted wrist, creaky knees and a whole lot of smack talk, but Roosevelt Jones finally found what eluded him his entire basketball career.

A jump shot.

“I wish I’d had it back in the day,” Jones said with a laugh. “I’d be making a couple million.”

Jones, 27, recently completed his third season on the coaching staff at Indiana University Kokomo, an NAIA program. Sometimes at practice, players can be fast and loose with their words, telling Jones what they’ll do against him one-on-one.

More often than not it ends poorly for them.

“Only one guy beat me,” Jones said. “I’d played three or four guys in a row and by the time I got to him my back was done.”

Injuries took a bite of out Jones at Butler University and derailed his professional aspirations. At O’Fallon Township High, however, he was an iron man. He played in every varsity game between his sophomore and senior seasons, 89 in all. In those three seasons, he led the Panthers in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He would have been the team leader in blocks all three years but Charles Joy finished the 2009 season with 18, two more than Jones.