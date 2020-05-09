All-Decade boys basketball spotlight: Jones' all-around game made O'Fallon hard to beat

It took 10 years, a bad back, a busted wrist, creaky knees and a whole lot of smack talk, but Roosevelt Jones finally found what eluded him his entire basketball career.
A jump shot.
“I wish I’d had it back in the day,” Jones said with a laugh. “I’d be making a couple million.”
Jones, 27, recently completed his third season on the coaching staff at Indiana University Kokomo, an NAIA program. Sometimes at practice, players can be fast and loose with their words, telling Jones what they’ll do against him one-on-one.
More often than not it ends poorly for them.
“Only one guy beat me,” Jones said. “I’d played three or four guys in a row and by the time I got to him my back was done.”
Injuries took a bite of out Jones at Butler University and derailed his professional aspirations. At O’Fallon Township High, however, he was an iron man. He played in every varsity game between his sophomore and senior seasons, 89 in all. In those three seasons, he led the Panthers in points, rebounds, assists and steals. He would have been the team leader in blocks all three years but Charles Joy finished the 2009 season with 18, two more than Jones.
When Jones graduated in 2011, he was third on O’Fallon’s all-time scoring list with 1,483 points, second in rebounds (918) and first in steals (240). For his career, Jones averaged 16.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals and more than a block per game.
An All-Decade first-team selection, Jones managed to do it without anything that resembled a natural jumper.
“He’d put the ball in the hole and you’d have no idea how it went in,” former Belleville West boys basketball coach Joe Muniz said. “He had an innate ability to score. He was the king of the floater.”
Even before the current era where 3-pointers are in and the midrange game is out, Jones was unique. At 6-foot-3 he was a point forward for the Panthers and would spend time on the perimeter. However, he was far from a threat behind the arc. For his career, Jones made 10 total 3-pointers, six of them as a sophomore.
Opponents would give him space to take jump shots all day. It was what happened after the shot went up that was trouble.
“Nine out of 10 times he didn’t hurt you with his first shot,” Muniz said. “It was his second and third chances that killed you.”
It got to the point Muniz gave whatever Maroons player was guarding Jones strict instructions to not go rebound. The other four guys would worry about the ball.
“The whole idea was to keep him from getting on the glass,” Muniz said.
It was an idea, one that didn’t work nearly as much as Muniz or anyone else hoped.
Jones showed his all-around game as a sophomore, but it took time to get acclimated to the varsity. The Panthers struggled mightily that season. O’Fallon started off with a five-game losing streak and lost eight of its first 10 games. It was a tumultuous winter within the team as it battled itself along with a strong Southwestern Conference. Jones kept quiet and let his play do the talking.
“I was just a sophomore, I couldn’t be a leader at the time,” Jones said.
O’Fallon finished 13-16 and was one-and-done in the regional round.
All the frustration and hard lessons learned as a sophomore helped Jones as he prepared for his junior season. The roster turned over, too. His childhood teammates were now on varsity and their play was intuitive. Their chemistry developed during marathon runs at the YMCA.
The Panthers showed just how different they were in a season-opening tournament. O’Fallon won the Washington Invitational in Washington, Illinois, as Jones powered his way to four consecutive double-doubles. He cemented his tournament MVP award with 25 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and four steals as O’Fallon beat Little Rock Hall 81-80 in double-overtime in the championship game.
O’Fallon won its first 12 games before it was edged by Cahokia 62-60. It won the next 11 before Belleville West smacked the Panthers 64-45. Muniz’s plan must have worked well that night as Jones finished with a season-low eight points and nine rebounds. It was the only game all season Jones finished both categories in single digits.
O’Fallon licked its wounds and finished strong. The Panthers won the Southwestern Conference, regional, sectional and super-sectional titles to make their second appearance in program history at the Class 4A state semifinals. At 30-2, they had the best record in school history when they lined up against powerhouse Chicago Simeon and then-standout sophomore Jabari Parker.
Jones went full beast mode. He scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the second half. He hauled in 19 rebounds. Parker, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, finished with four points.
With the game tied at 32 in the fourth quarter, Simeon’s Brandon Spearman hit back-to-back 3-pointers to break it open as Simeon held on for a 48-42 win and went on to win the championship, the first of four consecutive 4A titles.
O’Fallon lost the third-place game and finished 30-4 but the stage was set for an encore. The Panthers would be returning much of their roster and they still had their iron man — Jones.
O’Fallon was outstanding that next season. It played Chaminade and fellow All-Decade first-teamer Bradley Beal in the showcase game of the inaugural Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout at Chaifetz Arena. Jones was his all-around impressive self as he had 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. But Beal was nearly unbeatable and dropped a season-high 44 points on O’Fallon in an 82-77 win. A lock-down defender much of his career, it still burns Jones his St. Louis Eagles' teammate torched him and the Panthers like that.
"That was when if you touched Brad you got called for a foul," Jones said. "We talked trash the whole game."
A year after handing out a copious amounts of beat downs in the Southwestern Conference, O’Fallon got everyone’s best shot in league play — East St. Louis in particular.
East Side finished 8-6 in the conference that season but won the home-and-home series with the Panthers by a combined three points. The Flyers scored a 74-72 victory at O’Fallon in the regular season finale. That was the night Jones’ cool demeanor cracked wide open in the locker room.
“I was really chewing my guys out for the first time,” Jones said. “East Side was our kryptonite.”
When the regional seeds were released, O’Fallon (20-6) was No. 1, Belleville East (21-6) was No. 2, Belleville West (17-7) was No. 3 and East St. Louis (20-8) was No. 4.
Round 3 between O’Fallon and East Side kicked off the playoffs. In front of a standing room only crowd at Belleville West, the two rivals went to war once again. The Flyers led 81-79 with mere seconds remaining and O’Fallon’s Michael Jackson was at the free-throw line. When his second attempt missed, Jones corralled the offensive rebound. Before he could put it back up, the buzzer sounded.
O’Fallon’s playoff run was done before it started.
Jones played four seasons at Butler. Coach Brad Stevens, now in his seventh season as the Boston Celtics coach, offered Jones a scholarship after a visit where Gordon Hayward, Sheldon Mack and the other Bulldogs at the time made their pitch. Jones accepted it on the spot.
He went on to become a fixture in the Butler program. Jones holds the record for most starts (134), he’s fourth in assists (464), fifth in rebounds (814) and eighth in steals (147). He’s No. 11 all-time with 1,533 career points and he tells people he scored all of them without hitting a jump shot.
Jones suffered the first major injury of his career prior to his sophomore season when he tore multiple ligaments in his hand minutes into an exhibition game in Australia. Over time, his knees started to bark. Jones’ back eventually made him pull the pin on his playing career after a second stint in the NBA’s G League. The chiropractor and the therapeutic massages weren’t enough to keep his hoop dreams alive.
“I was in pain 24-7,” Jones said. “I didn’t enjoy (basketball) as much. I didn’t want to be the guy with the heating pad.”
He’s managed to stay around the game as a coach. Jones never saw himself as a bench boss but it’s grown on him.
He gets his fair share of live action, too. When a rash of injuries hit the Kokomo squad, Jones laced up his shoes and joined the scout team. He relished not only busting up his guys but then making them run when they couldn’t stop him.
“I definitely was giving them buckets,” Jones said.
Especially with that jumper.
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Player of the decade: EJ Liddell, F, Belleville West
Graduation year: 2019
The 2018 and 2019 All-Metro player of the year, Liddell averaged 20.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 3.9 blocks per game as a senior to lead Belleville West to back-to-back Class 4A championships. First player from the Metro East to lead his team to consecutive state championships since LaPhonso Ellis at East St. Louis Lincoln. Named Illinois Mr. Basketball as a junior and senior to become the second player to win it in back-to-back seasons since award began in 1981. Averaged 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 5.9 blocks per game. In his four years on varsity, he averaged 19.6 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 3.9 blocks per game. Signed with Ohio State. Played in all 31 games for the Buckeyes. Averaged 6.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. Blocked 29 shots, second most on the team.
F: Jayson Tatum, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2016
The 2015 and 2016 All-Metro player of the year and a 2014 All-Metro first-team selection. The three-time Missouri Gatorade player of the year and the 2016 Gatorade national player of the year led the Red Devils to the Class 5 state championship as a senior. A McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American selection. Averaged 29.5 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game as a senior. In four-year varsity career averaged 23.9 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. Only four-time Metro Catholic Conference player of the year. Won three gold medals with Team USA. Signed with Duke. Started 27 games and averaged 16.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists as a freshman. Selected No. 3 overall by the Boston Celtics in the 2017 NBA Draft. Earned first All-Star game appearance this season while averaging 23.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists. In three seasons has averaged 17.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
G: Bradley Beal, Chaminade
Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 All-Metro player of the year and a three-time All-Metro first-team selection, Beal averaged 32.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior. A McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American selection. Named the Gatorade national player of the year. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as a senior. Averaged 28.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game between sophomore and senior seasons. A first-team all-time All-Metro team selection. Won the Class 5 state championship in 2009. Red Devils went 75-11 between his sophomore and senior seasons. Won two gold medals with Team USA. Signed with Florida. Averaged 14.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and was a first-team all-Southeastern Conference selection. Selected No. 3 overall by the Washington Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft. A two-time NBA All-Star selection, Beal has played in 488 career regular season games and averaged 19.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.
G: Courtney Ramey, Webster Groves
Graduation year: 2018
The All-Metro player of the year in 2017 and 2018, Ramey led Webster Groves to back-to-back Class 5 state championships. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as a senior. Webster’s all-time leader in points (1,838) and assists (521). Missed eight games senior year with a broken wrist. Averaged 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists when he returned. Averaged 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals during his four-year varsity career. Signed with Texas. Played in all 37 games as a freshman. Started 28 of 31 games as a sophomore and averaged 10.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
G: Roosevelt Jones, O’Fallon
Graduation year: 2011
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection. As a senior he averaged 17.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. Was even better as a junior when he averaged 19.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 3.3 steals and 1.5 blocks as O’Fallon advanced to its second state semifinal in program history and finished fourth in Class 4A. In 89 varsity games over three seasons, Jones averaged 16.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 2.7 steals and more than a block per game. Second all-time at O’Fallon in rebounding (918), third in scoring (1,483) and first in steals (240). Signed with Butler. Set the school record for most career starts (134). Ranks 11th in school history in scoring (1,533), fourth in career assists (464), fifth in career rebounds (814) and eighth in steals (147). Played briefly in the NBA G League with the Canton Charge. Currently an associate head coach at Indiana University Kokomo, an NAIA program.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
C: Carte’Are Gordon, Webster Groves/Vianney
Graduation year: 2018
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection, Gordon averaged 18 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.6 steals and two blocks per game as a senior when Webster Groves won back-to-back Class 5 championships. Transferred to Webster midway through his sophomore year at Vianney. Played 89 career varsity games in four seasons and averaged 17.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, two assists, 1.4 steals and 1.9 blocks. Only area player to win a state championship, a gold medal with Team USA and the EYBL Peach Jam in the same calendar year. Signed with St. Louis University and played in 13 games. Transferred to DePaul. Never played for the Blue Demons. Transferred to Northwest Florida State College before withdrawing from school.
G: Jordan Goodwin, Althoff
Graduation year: 2017
Two-time All-Metro first-team selection as a sophomore and junior. Suffered season-ending shoulder injury 14 games into senior season. Led Althoff to 2016 Class 3A state championship as a junior, the first championship in school history, after a runner-up finish in 2015. Althoff’s all-time leading scorer with 2,324 points and 975 career rebounds. Crusaders went 91-18 when he was in the lineup. Signed with St. Louis University. Recorded first triple double in SLU history as a freshman. Averaged 15.5 points and 10.4 rebounds as a junior. A first-team Atlantic 10 selection. Ranks second in program history with 182 career steals, second only to Anthony Bonner (192).
G: Mark Smith, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2017
Named Illinois Mr. Basketball as a senior. At the time was the second area player to earn the honor and the first since East St. Louis’s Darius Miles in 2000. Averaged 21.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 2.1 steals per game as the Tigers advanced to a Class 4A super-sectional as a senior. As a junior, he averaged 14.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.9 steals. In three full varsity seasons, he averaged 16.4 points, 6.97 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Signed with Illinois and transferred to Missouri after his freshman season. Played 19 games as a sophomore but foot injury ended his season early. Averaged 10 points and 3.9 rebounds in 24 games as a junior.
G: Caleb Love, CBC
Graduation year: 2020
The 2020 All-Metro player of the year and an All-Metro first-team selection as a junior. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association as the top senior in Missouri and tabbed the Missouri Gatorade player of the year. The area’s first McDonald’s All-American and Jordan Brand All-American selection since Jayson Tatum in 2016. Led CBC to its first back-to-back state semifinal appearances since it went to three in a row from 1958-60. Second all-time leading scorer at CBC trailing only Larry Hughes. Averaged 27 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.5 steals per game as a senior. For his four-year varsity career, he averaged 18.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals. Signed with North Carolina.
F: Cameron Biedscheid, Cardinal Ritter
Graduation year: 2012
The 2012 All-Metro player of the year and a two-time first-team selection, Biedscheid averaged 31.7 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.6 blocks as a senior. Named Mr. Show-Me Basketball by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association and Missouri’s Gatorade player of the year. Selected as a Parade All-American. As a junior, he averaged 29.7 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game. In three varsity seasons, he averaged 26.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks. Won a Class 3 state championship as a sophomore. Signed with Notre Dame. Played in 34 games and averaged 6.2 points. Transferred to Missouri midway through his sophomore season at Notre Dame and took a redshirt. Never played a game for the Tigers. Played briefly for Jacksonville State and then Louisiana State University Shreveport before being dismissed. Played in 15 games for Harris-Stowe.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
G: DeShawn Munson, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2013
An all-around standout on the court, averaged 17.8 point, 10.8 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 4.1 steals per game as a senior. In 80 games over three varsity seasons, he averaged 17.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 3 steals per game. Signed with Iowa Western Community College in 2013. Averaged 14.2 points, six rebounds and six assists per game. Signed with Harris-Stowe and as a junior this season averaged 28.5 points, 8.1 assists and three steals to lead the NAIA. His 11.4 rebounds per game was second best in the NAIA. Posted seven triple doubles. First player from Harris-Stowe to be named a first-team All-American.
G: Ray’Sean Taylor, Collinsville
Graduation year: 2020
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Taylor led Collinsville to its first outright Southwestern Conference championship since 1996. Collinsville’s all-time leading scorer with 2,167 points. Set the school record for most points in a game when he scored 53 against Trinity. Finished fourth in the voting for Illinois Mr. Basketball as a senior. Averaged 23.6 points, 6.1 rebounds, five assists and 2.6 steals per game. Between his sophomore and senior seasons, he averaged 20.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists. Signed with Southern Illinois Edwardsville.
G: Yuri Collins, St. Mary’s
Graduation year: 2019
Four-year starter led St. Mary’s to its first state semifinal appearance and a Class 4 runner-up finish as a senior when he averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, seven assists and 2.9 steals per game as a first-team All-Metro selection. Handed out a career high 208 assists as a freshman. For his career, he averaged 13.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 2.4 steals per game. The Dragons all-time leader with 731 assists and 255 steals. Signed with St. Louis University. Started 27 of 31 games as a freshman. Set the school record for assists by a freshman with 171 which ranks third all-time in a single season in school history. Led all NCAA freshmen with 5.5 assists per game. An all-rookie selection in the Atlantic 10.
F: Jordan Barnett, CBC
Graduation year: 2014
The 2014 Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. Led CBC to the Class 5 state championship by averaging 20.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Put up a career best 43 points and 20 rebounds against Hickman in the state championship game. Averaged 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game as a junior. As a sophomore, he was good for 14.2 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. Signed with Texas. Played in 24 games for the Longhorns before transferring to Missouri. Averaged 13.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 55 games with the Tigers. Went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft and signed with the Milwaukee Bucks for Summer League. Played for the Wisconsin Thundering Herd and Fort Wayne Mad Ants in the NBA G League. Signed with the Giessen 46ers in the German Bundesliga in July of 2019.
G: Malcolm Hill, Belleville East
Graduation year: 2013
The 2013 All-Metro player of the year and a first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Hill averaged 25.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game as a senior. Finished third for the 2013 Illinois Mr. Basketball. In a four-year varsity career, Hill averaged 17.9 points, four rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.7 steals and nearly a block per game. Signed with Illinois. Played 137 games in four seasons with 117 starts. Finished third on the Illini’s all-time scoring list with 1,846 points. Only second player in school history with more than 1,800 career points and 600 career rebounds. As a junior, he was the first player in school history with more than 600 points, 200 rebounds and 100 assists in a season. Went undrafted in the 2017 NBA Draft. Played on summer league teams for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz. Played internationally in the Philippines, Germany and Kazakhstan.
