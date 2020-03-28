All-Metro boys basketball player of the year: Love's prestigious CBC career cut short by coronavirus pandemic

Love would have played it at Fairgrounds Park if that’s what it took to keep his season alive.

“I definitely put my all out there for my teammates and my coaches,” Love said. “I wish we could finish it off.”

Tatum took the cancellation of the tournament hard because he knew his seniors would never have another shot. He wrote them a lengthy email expressing his appreciation for what they had accomplished in their four years.

"I told them how proud I was to be a part of that," Tatum said. "It was challenging for me to write that to them."

Love was a part of four district championships, back-to-back MCC championships, consecutive state semifinal appearances and recognized by every national organization that highlights the nation's top players. In the moment it all feels so hollow because of how it ended.

Tatum experienced all those all-American games first hand with his son, Jayson. Knowing Love won't get that opportunity is heartbreaking.

"It hurts in general knowing Caleb and his parents won't get a chance. I enjoyed every minute of it with Jayson," Tatum said. "All you can do is support (Love). I told him to remember the accolades because that's something they can't take away."