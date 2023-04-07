EAST ST. LOUIS — Macaleab Rich made quite a first impression.

The freshman worked his way into the East St. Louis High boys basketball starting lineup for a game against Alton on Dec. 13, 2019.

Rich promptly scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in an eye-popping debut.

"I thought to myself, 'How is he going to be able to top that?' " East St. Louis coach Mark Chambers recalled. "Can he get even better?"

The answer was a resounding yes.

Rich hit the ground running and never looked back on the way to a stellar four-year career that culminated with the Flyers placing third at the Class 3A state tournament last month in Champaign.

Now standing 6-foot-7 and 255 pounds, Rich etched his name among the all-time greats at the tradition-rich athletic powerhouse.

Rich went on from that amazing beginning to lead the Flyers in scoring and rebounding his sophomore, junior and senior campaigns. His all-around game, and tremendous upside, earned him scholarship offers from a host of the NCAA Division I institutions before he decided to attend Kansas State University, a Power Five school from the Big 12 conference coming off an elite eight appearance.

Known as "Buddy" throughout the school and community, Rich amassed 1,771 points and 791 rebounds in a four-year stint that saw the Flyers post an 83-31 record.

And it all started 1,214 days ago in a Southwestern Conference game at rival Alton.

"It was amazing to see," Chambers said. "We knew that he had it in him. But we weren't sure that he'd have so much success so quickly on the high school level."

Rich, who hit on seven of 12 shots from the field in the 61-53 loss, even turned the heads of his teammates.

The Flyers won the state title the previous season and returned several key pieces, including guard Jashawn Anderson.

But Rich worked his way onto a veteran team and quickly made his presence felt.

"I just wanted to show everyone that I could play," Rich said.

He did just that — and more.

That initial display kick-started a career that will rank among the best from a school that produced standouts like Darius Miles and Terrence Hargrove Jr.

Rich averaged 10.2 points per game his freshman campaign and progressively got better. He scored at a 12.3 clip as a sophomore and 19.2 as a junior.

He saved his best for the past season, averaging 20 points and 9.1 rebounds in helping the Flyers return to the state tournament for the first time since winning it all in 2019.

Rich scored 10 or more points 33 times and recorded 15 double-doubles.

"He just made himself so much better, especially this season, because he works harder than any player I've ever seen," Chambers said. "There's nothing he can't do. He can shoot it from mid-range, he can post up, we even had him running the point for us a lot."

Rich felt his defining moment came in a 59-56 win over defending 3A state champion Sacred Heart-Griffin in the super-sectional round. He had 24 points and 15 rebounds in helping his team to a double-overtime revenge win over the Cyclones, who knocked East St. Louis from postseason play in the same round the year before.

"That one felt real good," Rich said.

Rich began a love affair with basketball in the second grade and was hooked as soon as he began canning long-range shots on a regular basis from the hoop in his driveway.

"I was always carrying around a basketball, dribbling around the house, anywhere I would go I had one," Rich said.

Added his mom, Kylah Rich, "He would spend so much time playing basketball. It was all he wanted to do."

Rich's passion for the game has kept him focused.

"Even now, he just stays at home, never goes out or gets in any trouble," Kylah said.

Rich is still improving his game. His hard-scrabble work ethic should translate well at the next level. His dream of playing professionally somewhere down the road is definitely within reach.

"The best part about him is that he has a tremendous upside," Chambers said. "We're just seeing the (tip) of what he could be down the road."

2023 All-Metro boys basketball first team Macaleab Rich, senior, East St. Louis The Post-Dispatch All-Metro player of the year. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound winger has signed with Kansas State, a program that reached the NCAA elite eight this season. Rich helped the Flyers to a third-place finish in Class 3A by averaging 20 points and 9.1 rebounds, both team highs. Hit a blistering 61 percent from the field (258 of 418). Scored 19 points or more in each of his last six games, including 24 in a 50-48 win over Chicago St. Ignatius in the third-place game. Had 15 double-doubles. First team all-state by Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association. Kennard Davis Jr., senior, Vashon The 6-foot-6, 205-pound winger has signed to play for SIU Carbondale. Missouri Basketball Coaches Association's Class 4 player of the year after helping Wolverines capture fourth consecutive state championship, the third of his career, and 14th in program history. Davis led team with 20 points and seven rebounds in 49-45 victory against Tolton in state semifinal, Vashon's biggest challenge in its title quest. Had 23 points and eight rebounds Jan. 28 in 58-57 overtime home victory against Staley, Missouri's eventual Class 6 champ. Helped Vashon play national schedule with games against teams from 13 different states. Nashawn Davis, junior, Cardinal Ritter A 6-foot-5 forward, Davis rose to the occasion and helped the Lions win the Class 5 state championship — their third in four seasons and 10th in program history. A first team all-Archdiocesan Activities Association selection, Davis averaged 12 points per game to go along with team-leading averages of 6.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. He averaged 16.8 points in Ritter's final four postseason games, including a game-high 16 points and four rebounds in the title game victory against Ladue. Also had 20 points and 13 rebounds in district championship win at Vianney. Jordan Pickett, senior, Belleville East The 6-foot-4 guard has signed with SIU Edwardsville, which is coming off best Division I season in program history. Pickett was a second team Class 4A all-state selection by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and a first team all-Southwestern Conference honoree. Scored at a 19.9 points per game clip for the Lancers, who went 26-7 and won a Class 4A regional title. Also averaged 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.9 steals. Scored 1,615 points in his four-year career. Kobi Williams, senior, Westminster Metro League's player of the year and a Class 5 all-state selection by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. A 6-foot-3 guard who has signed with Truman State, Williams was a four-year varsity standout and became Wildcats' all-time leading scorer with 1,608 points. Averaged 23.6 points per game this season, third-best in the area. Recorded eight games of 30 points or more and also led Wildcats this season in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks as they reached Class 5 quarterfinals. Helped Westminster win 93 games in four seasons, reach two state quarterfinals and one state final.

2023 All-Metro boys basketball second team Nilavan Daniels, senior, Chaminade The 6-foot-3 guard was the Metro Catholic Conference’s player of the year. Averaged league-high 18.8 points per game to go along with 6.8 rebounds and recorded three games of 30 points or more. Jack Fessenden, senior, Troy Buchanan The Gateway Athletic Conference’s South Division player of the year. A 6-foot-2 senior guard, Fessenden averaged a team-leading 15 points to go along with 2.9 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.4 assists per game as the Trojans finished third in the Class 6 state tournament in their first final four since 2011. Rini Harris, junior, O'Fallon The 6-foot-3 guard helped guide the Panthers to their first outright Southwestern Conference title since 2010 and was a first team all-SWC pick. Harris averaged 11.4 points and a team-leading 6.3 rebounds a game for the balanced Panthers, who went 25-8 and reached a Class 4A sectional final before falling to eventual state champ Moline. Stephen Okoro, senior, Principia A 6-foot-9 defensive wizard, Okoro made the most of his only season with the Panthers. He averaged 13 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Panthers to a second-place finish in Class 2, the best finish in program history. Adam Rickman, junior, Borgia The Archdiocesan Activities Association player of the year. A 6-foot-6 forward, Rickman averaged 18.3 points and 10.4 rebounds per game as the Knights posted a 24-5 record and reached a district final before losing 69-65 to Jefferson City, the eventual Class 5 third-place finisher.