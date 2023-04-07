Signed with Southeast Missouri. Guided the Red Devils to a 21-9 mark, tri-conference crown and district title by handing out 195 assists. Also averaged 14.8 points per game. Earned first team honors on the all-Metro Catholic Conference team and Class 6 all-state team from the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association.
Steve Overbey
